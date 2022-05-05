Alex Cora Discusses Garrett Whitlock’s Outing In Loss Vs. Angels In Extras

Another good start for Whitlock

by

Garrett Whitlock had another great start despite the loss.

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings, losing by a one-sided score of 10-5 as the Angels had an offensive eruption in the top of the 10th inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora credited Whitlock for another great start as the starter had 4 1/3 perfect innings before giving up two hits, including a two-run home run, in the fifth inning.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

More MLB:

Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Defends Decision To Use Jake Diekman In Ninth Vs. Angels
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand
Previous Article

Brad Marchand Notches Assist As Bruins Drop Game 2 Against Hurricanes
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy
Next Article

Bruins Notes: Boston Hopes To Regroup For Game 3 At TD Garden

Picked For You

Related