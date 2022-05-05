Alex Cora Discusses Garrett Whitlock’s Outing In Loss Vs. Angels In Extras

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock had another great start despite the loss.

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings, losing by a one-sided score of 10-5 as the Angels had an offensive eruption in the top of the 10th inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora credited Whitlock for another great start as the starter had 4 1/3 perfect innings before giving up two hits, including a two-run home run, in the fifth inning.

