Bruce Cassidy Hopeful Bruins Can Use Hurricanes Fans In Their Favor For Game 5

The Bruins know PNC Arena will be rocking for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy is hopeful to use it in their favor.

The first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series between Boston and Carolina now is a best-of-three after the Bruins won Games 3 and 4 after dropping Games 1 and 2. It’s clear Hurricanes fans are loud and passionate, all you have to do is listen to the broadcast on TV and hear them constantly cheering.

After Tony DeAngelo’s shot at the TD Garden crowd after Carolina’s Game 4 loss Sunday afternoon, fans in attendance probably be as loud as they’ve been all playoffs. Cassidy, however, is hoping the visitors will be able to feed off that.

“It’s a passionate crowd here. It’s definitely loud just like TD Garden, so, that always gives, typically, the home team a boost, but I think you can feed off that too a little bit I think as a visiting team,” Cassidy told reporters at PNC Arena after Tuesday’s practice, per video provided by the team. “For us, it’s less about the crowd and just playing with a lead. It’s been a challenge. Here we’ve started well in this building so maybe we’ll get rewarded for it (Tuesday), but it’s certainly something more we want to play with the lead.”

The Bruins have had a habit of playing from behind this series, but when they do have a lead, they play like a completely different team.

Who will emerge from Game 5 with a 3-2 series lead? We’ll soon find out. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.