Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Attributes ‘Timely Power-Play Goals’ To Home-Road Disparity

The Boston Bruins have kept one trend consistent in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Bruins have won all three home games and lost all three road games. B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy was asked why there has been such a disparity in play based on which team held home-ice advantage.

“Timely power-play goals here helped a little more than up there,” Cassidy said. “They got a couple the other night, their power play struggled and they generated some good looks, scored. On the flip-side penalty kill, I think that’s been an issue at times for both teams and when you win it’s usually good and it was very good for us tonight. We got, like I said, very important kills in the second period. So that special team’s flip is one thing that certainly has tilted the series on home ice for both teams.”

The Bruins scored on one-of-three power-play opportunities and had five successful penalty kills on six attempts.

The Bruins will play their winner-take-all Game 7 against the Hurricanes on Saturday in PNC Arena, the time of game has yet to be determined.