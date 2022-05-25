CT Sun Wrap: Wings Second-Half Comeback Too Much For Sun

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun fell the Dallas Wings to open the series 85-77 on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, snapping a four-game winning streak.

The Sun fell to 4-2 while the Wings improved to 5-2.

Check out the full box score here:

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun were not able to prevail without their captain, guard Jasmine Thomas, who suffered a season-ending injury over the weekend.

It looked as if the Sun would run away with the game early. That all changed in the second half, when Dallas took the lead for the first time since the opening minutes. The game stayed close until the very end, when the Wings pulled away in the waning minutes.

As expected, reigning MVP Jonquel Jones lead the way in the Sun but her mysterious exit in cruital minutes might have been the difference. Jones, who lead the Sun in points, checked out in the last minute of the third quarter and the majority of the fourth quarter, allowing the Wings to hang around and eventually win.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jones made her presence felt throughout the game, scoring 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting with 12 rebounds.