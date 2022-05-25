Red Sox No. 1 Pitching Prospect Brayan Bello Shines For WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox continue to see positive signs from their top pitching prospect.

Brayan Bello was promoted to Triple-A Worcester last week and has taken advantage of the opportunity thus far.

The 23-year-old prospect made his debut against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and threw for six innings, allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts. Bello posted a nearly identical stat line Tuesday in his second Triple-A start against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. He threw six innings, allowing two earned runs, three hits, three walks and struck out 10. Bello is the only pitcher with multiple 10 strikeout games in the International League, needing just two starts to do so.

Bello is now 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA with 20 strikeouts to four walks in 12 innings for the WooSox. He’s coming off of a run with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs that was as dominant as it gets. The right-hander posted a 1.60 ERA along with 42 strikeouts and 12 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.

During his run with Portland, Bello threw a no-hitter amid a streak of 13 innings without allowing a hit.

Worcester’s newest star is garnering national attention, joining MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects after joining Baseball America’s list earlier in the month. The hype is growing for Bello, but nobody will be able to top the expectations he’s set for himself.