NHL Fines Bruins’ Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort $5,000 Each

A pair of Boston Bruins were handed a fine by the NHL on Thursday.

The league announced both Brad Marchand and Derek Forbort have been fined $5,000 each for actions in the Bruins’ Game 2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night at PNC Arena.

Marchand was fined the maximum allowable amount under the CBA for slashing goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. Forbort, meanwhile, also was fined the maximum for high-sticking Teuvo Teravainen.

Tempers flared in Game 2 and the Bruins will need to keep the emotions in check if they want to get back in their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

Game 3 is set for Friday at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.