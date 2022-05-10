How Nelson Handled Question About Uncertain Patriots Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Throughout the offseason, fans and pundits have called upon the Patriots to add talent at wide receiver. Such dialogue often has included recommendations for New England to either cut or trade Nelson Agholor to make room for a fancy new wideout.

And it’s easy to understand why. Agholor was a disappointment in his first campaign with the Patriots, and this season will carry a salary cap hit of $14.882 million, the third-largest on the roster. Plus, New England might want to ensure second-round pick Tyquan Thornton doesn’t get buried on a receiver depth chart that now includes DeVante Parker, too.

It remains to be seen how Agholor’s situation will pan out, though all indications are he’ll be around in 2022. And it’s not hard to envision the speedy, talented Agholor enjoying a Year 2 jump in the Patriots offense.

But how does he feel about the ongoing speculation?

“I don’t focus on that,” Agholor said Tuesday during a virtual news conference. “I’m here for a reason and I love the opportunity that’s given to me to be a Patriot, to work hard.”

The 28-year-old believes everything is in place to make last season’s performance — 37 catches for 473 yards and three touchdowns — a distant memory.

“And, the best part about is in Year 2 in the Patriots system is when guys really get going. And I feel comfortable, and I’m excited to have my best season with the Patriots and, you know, show why I’m here.”