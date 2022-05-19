Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Jackie Bradley Jr. Returns For Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox appear to be moving in the right direction as they prepare to launch an opening salvo at the Seattle Mariners.

The Red Sox have scored an average of 5.8 runs in their last eight games, significantly higher than the 2.3 runs per game they scored in the eight games before this fruitful span.

Manager Alex Cora looks to keep the offense churning Thursday at Fenway Park in the opening game of the Red Sox-Mariners series by making only one personnel change in the starting lineup: Jackie Bradley Jr. returns from an off day as the right fielder and No. 9 batter. Franchy Cordero drops to the bench.

To accommodate this move, first baseman Bobby Dalbec moves up in the order from eighth to seventh, and catcher Christian Vázquez climbs from ninth to eighth.

Rich Hill is the Red Sox starting pitcher. The lefty has posted a 0.95 ERA over his last four starts, allowing two runs in 19 combined innings of work.

Right-handed pitcher George Kirby opposes Hill for the Mariners.

