Red Sox Vs. White Sox: Alex Verdugo Returns For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox are on the road, hoping their good run continues against the Chicago White Sox.

The teams meet Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in the opening matchup of a three-game, midweek series. The Red Sox have won five consecutive games, and their offense is churning, having scored 79 runs in Boston’s last 12 games.

Alex Cora makes two changes to the lineup that started Sunday’s thrilling win over the Seattle Mariners. Alex Verdugo returns from two days’ rest and starts in left field and as the No. 5 batter. His return moves Trevor Story and Franchy Cordero both down one spot in the batting order to sixth and seventh, respectively.

Catcher Christian Vázquez also returns to the starting lineup as the No. 8 batter.

He’ll form Boston’s battery with starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who has allowed just two runs in the 22 innings he has pitched over his last three starts.

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease opposes Pivetta for the White Sox.

NESN will air Red Sox versus White Sox in full, with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.