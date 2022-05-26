Rich Hill Shoulders Blame In Red Sox’s Loss To White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Rich Hill didn’t have his usual stuff last week against the Seattle Mariners but bounced back Wednesday night. One pitch, however, changed the entire outing.

The Red Sox pitcher entered the fifth inning with Boston up 1-0 but one mistake to Jake Burger with two on gave the Chicago White Sox a 3-1 lead — a score they’d eventually win by.

Hill realized he was tipping pitches against the Mariners and worked out all the kinks to make sure that didn’t happen in Chicago. Everything seemed to be working for the left-hander, particularly his slider, but just one pitch changed the course of the game.

“I believe we resolved a lot of those issues, which proved to show up (Wednesday),” Hill told reporters of last week’s outing, per MassLive. “One pitch, obviously, I’d like to have it back. That’s the game.”

Hill was quick to place the blame on himself despite the Red Sox offense leaving 12 men on and going 1-for-9 in scoring position.

“I just went to the well too many times on that drop-down slider,” Hill said. “That’s on me. It’s a tough one. It keeps you up at night.”

Boston’s six-game win streak was snapped but it looks to win the series Thursday night in the finale. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 8:10 p.m. ET with pregame beginning at 7 p.m. on NESN.