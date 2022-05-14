Shootings Took Place Near Fiserv Forum During, After Celtics-Bucks Game 6

Multiple people were taken into custody

by

Scary scenes unfolded Friday near Fiserv Forum toward the end of Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier reported three people “were shot near Deer District outside Fiserv Forum,” as Boston and Milwaukee were wrapping up their playoff game.

The three people who were shot — including a 16-year-old girl — all are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. One person, according to Collier, drove himself to the hospital.

The police took a 19-year-old into custody after the shooting. Charges are pending.

There was a second and third shooting near Fiserv Forum. It’s unclear if the incidents are related. Seventeen people were treated for injuries, and 10 people were taken into police custody.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson imposed a two-night curfew that begins at 11 p.m. on and stays intact until 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for anyone under 21 years old.

The Celtics and Bucks are tied 3-3 as they embark on Game 7 on Sunday from TD Garden.

