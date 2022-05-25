These Seven Patriots Players Have Most To Prove In OTAs, Minicamp

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are into the organized team activities portion of their offseason program, with players taking the field for competitive drills for the first time this spring.

Between voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp, the Patriots are scheduled to hold a total of 11 practices before breaking for the summer. These are important auditions for everyone on New England’s roster, but especially so for a select handful of Patriots players.

Here are seven players with the most to prove in these spring practices:

TE Jonnu Smith

Smith’s debut season in New England was, quite frankly, a disaster. He caught just 28 passes (with nine of those coming in the first two games), scored one touchdown and struggled as a run blocker — while playing on a contract that pays him $12.5 million per year. The terms of that deal lock him into a roster spot for this season, so the Patriots will need to hope for better results in Year 2. Smith’s mere presence at OTAs is a positive start, as he chose to skip the voluntary portion of last year’s offseason program. We also should see some changes in how the 26-year-old is utilized now that the Patriots’ offense no longer features a traditional fullback.

WR Nelson Agholor

Another underwhelming member of the Patriots’ 2021 free agent class, Agholor could see his playing time reduced following the offseason additions of veteran DeVante Parker and rookie Tyquan Thornton. The 29-year-old is expecting a bounce-back this season, but he’ll need to earn his reps and targets after being outplayed by Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne in his first Patriots campaign. Agholor could even be a preseason trade candidate if Thornton (more on him below) catches on quickly.

LB Cameron McGrone

The Patriots seem to be very high on McGrone, and they haven’t been shy about showing it. Director of player personnel Matt Groh gave him an unprompted shoutout during the draft. Outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick raved about him before OTAs, saying the 2021 fifth-round pick fit right in with New England’s veterans during his three-week practice cameo late last season. With Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins gone from the Patriots’ linebacker room, McGrone has a clear path to playing time after his de facto redshirt. He was limited in Monday’s OTAs opener, however, so we’ve yet to see him on the field in competitive team drills.

CB Malcolm Butler

The Patriots shouldn’t expect Butler to be the top-flight cover man he was back in 2015 and 2016. But if the Super Bowl XLIX hero looks like the player he was two season ago, when he had 100 tackles and 14 pass defended for the Tennessee Titans, then he’ll be a valuable addition to a revamped Patriots cornerback group that no longer features Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson. Can Butler still be that player, though? That’s difficult to predict as he returns from his one-year foray into retirement. The 32-year-old did look spry on Day 1 of OTAs and will be very much in the mix for a starting spot.