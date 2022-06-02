BU Hires Kim Brandvold After Seven Seasons As Bruins Skating, Skills Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston University has found its assistant coach, and he has ties to the Bruins.

The Terriers on Thursday announced they hired Kim Brandvold, who spent seven seasons with the B’s as their skills and skating coach. Brandvold worked with BU alum Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, as well as players in Providence.

“I’m thrilled that Kim is joining our staff,” Terriers head coach Jay Pandolfo said in a statement. “He is one of the most well-respected skills coaches in the game who has helped develop some of the elite skaters in professional hockey. Our players will benefit greatly from Kim’s knowledge and expertise. He will be a real asset for our program and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Brandvold spent a lot of time with Tuukka Rask last year after he had surgery on his hip to help get the goalie ready for game action. While Rask’s return was short-lived, Brandvold worked closely with Rask in order to make sure his rehab went as smooth as possible.

Brandvold joined the Bruins organization in 2015 and helped lead them to six straight appearances in the Stanley Cup playoffs.