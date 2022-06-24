Red Sox Farm System: Team Promotes Multiple Minor League Prospects

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox farm system has undergone some significant change since chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took over in 2019. Friday helped illustrate that change, as a number of players he acquired took a step towards their ultimate goal of reaching the major leagues.

According to Sox Prospects on Twitter, the Red Sox promoted infielder Alex Binelas and catcher Stephen Scott from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland, infielder Niko Kavadas and catcher Nathan Hickey from Low-A Salem to High-A Greenville and utility fielder Pedro Castellanos from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester.

The Worcester Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs and Salem Red Sox confirmed the moves with tweets of their own.

Pedro

Alex Binelas and Stephen Scott



Alex Binelas is ranked as the No. 21 Red Sox prospect and blasted 14 HR for Greenville this year



Stephen Scott is Boston's No. 25 prospect and will start behind the plate tonight for Portland

Nathan Hickey and Niko Kavadas promoted to Greenville

Castellanos, in making the move to Triple-A, is now one step away from the major leagues. His arrival to Worcester marks a long time coming, as he signed his first professional contract with Boston back in 2015. He is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft in Dec. 2022.