Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Marcelo Mayer Launched No-Doubt Home Run

Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer continues to make his unexpected slide in the 2021 MLB Draft look like a massive mistake for the three teams who passed on him.

Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom looks smarter by the day for selecting the now 19-year-old shortstop with the No. 4 pick in said draft.

Mayer hit an absolute rocket that carried over right-center field to tie the game for the Single-A Salem Red Sox in the fifth inning on Tuesday against the Charleston RiverDogs — a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate.

Marcelo Mayer ties it up for the @salemredsox!



The top @RedSox prospect swats his 2nd roundtripper of the season. pic.twitter.com/xzXnPddq5w — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 8, 2022

The blast was off of an impressive pitcher, 23-year-old right-hander Vernon Wells. The Rays’ farmhand has a 1.51 ERA in 41 1/3 innings with 71 strikeouts and only four home runs allowed this season, including Mayer’s.

Mayer is now hitting .323 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 19 RBI in 23 games for Salem. He’s been battling a wrist injury that has limited his playing time, but he’s been extremely productive when on the field.

It’s only a matter of time before the organization’s top prospect makes his way through the farm system, and could be reaching the upper levels of the minor leagues at some point this season. For now, the Red Sox will allow Mayer to settle in and develop in one place — something Bloom has openly prioritized.