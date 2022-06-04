Red Sox’s Trevor Story Admires Xander Bogaerts’ ‘Amazing’ Achievement

NESN Logo Sign In

In just a few short months as teammates, Trevor Story has grown a great appreciation for Xander Bogaerts.

Story was alongside his middle infield partner as Bogaerts made Boston Red Sox history Friday night against the Oakland Athletics by breaking the franchise record set by Everett Scott in 1921 for most games played at shortstop.

“Just a special guy,” Story said following Boston’s 7-2 victory, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I think special teammate, someone that’s leading our team in like all categories. Like I said earlier, I’m happy to be on this team with him. He’s a special player, man, and he handles everything so gracefully. He’s a beast out there, so that always helps.”

Story, who played shortstop for the Colorado Rockies before switching to second base with the Red Sox, could understand more than most what it took for Bogaerts to suit up in his 1,094th game at the position.

“It’s a grind, day in and day out, and Bogie’s the best,” Story said. “He’s shown that he can do it for a long time at the highest level. It’s amazing, proud of him for doing that and he’s got way more in him, I know that.”

Story and Bogaerts, who went 2-for-5 in the win with a home run and three runs batted in, continue to develop their chemistry as a double-play tandem as well. Story said the two have put in work behind-the-scenes to make sure they are on the same page.

“It’s been great, it’s fun,” Story said. “Our chemistry is really good. I feel like we’re always communicating, always talking, on the field and off. That just helps. The more games played together, I feel like it’s going to get better.”