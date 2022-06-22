Where Several Red Sox Rank In MLB All-Star Game Voting

It’s no surprise there are a few members of the Boston Red Sox in the top five at their positions for this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Phase 1 of the fan voting ends June 30 and fans are rushing to get their votes in in order for their favorite players to move to Phase 2. If you’re a Red Sox fan, then you should be pleased with where several players stand.
Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Christian Vázquez and Trevor Story all have the chance to make the Midsummer Classic, with Devers leading the way at third base.
Here’s a look at the most recent rankings, per MLB.com.
SECOND BASE
1. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros: 710,708 votes
2. Santiago Espinal, Toronto Blue Jays: 522,154 votes
3. Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians: 514,982 votes
4. Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees: 379,095 votes
5. Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox: 320,262 votes
THIRD BASE
1. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 727,669 votes
2. José Ramírez, Guardians: 711,367 votes
3. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 406,182 votes
4. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 281,955 votes
5. Alex Bregman, Astros: 245,911 votes
SHORTSTOP
1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 585,744 votes
2. Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox: 528,278 votes
3. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 525,202 votes
4. Jeremy Peña, Astros: 271,640 votes
5. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: 187,755 votes
CATCHER
1. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 1,057,008 votes
2. Jose Trevino, Yankees: 387,983 votes
3. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals: 266,604 votes
4. Martín Maldonado, Astros: 231,005 votes
5. Christian Vázquez, Red Sox: 199,010 votes
DESIGNATED HITTER
1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 835,669 votes
2. Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 555,056 votes
3. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 307,706 votes
4. Danny Jansen, Blue Jays: 297,484 votes
5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 248,312 votes
Some are clear runaways at the moment while others are a tight race.
The MLB All-Star Game is set for July 19 at Dodger Stadium.