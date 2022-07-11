Alex Cora Offers Optimistic Insights On Red Sox Pitching Staff

The Red Sox could see some starters return

Amid all of the injuries the Red Sox have been dealing with, Boston fans may have some returns to look forward to.

Ahead of their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Alex Cora spoke to the media and gave updates on a trio of starting pitchers.

Per Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo, Nathan Eovaldi is likely to get a start against the New York Yankees on Friday at Yankees Stadium. The right-hander is coming off a successful rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Chris Sale will start Tuesday against the Rays, and the Boston ace is expected to start the first-half finale against the Yankees on Sunday.

Garrett Whitlock, who was placed on the injured list with right-hip inflammation a month ago, is scheduled to pitch two innings for Double-A Portland on Tuesday. The right-hander is expected to return to the Red Sox after his rehab appearance, where he will get a new role on the pitching staff.

Boston has relied on a number of rookie pitchers to fill in for the injured starters — to mixed results — so the returns of Eovaldi, Sale and Whitlock will be welcome ones as the Red Sox continue their American League Wild Card push.

Red Sox Place Kevin Plawecki On COVID-19 List, Recall Connor Wong
