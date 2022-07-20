How Red Sox’s 2003 David Ortiz Decisions Changed Course Of MLB History

Ortiz was expected to compete for the first base job that spring, alongside the likes of Jeremy Giambi, Kevin Millar and Shea Hillenbrand, who had primarily played third base the previous two seasons but faced competition of his own thanks to the arrival of Bill Mueller. All cracked the Opening Day roster, meaning Ortiz still faced an uphill battle in his quest for everyday at-bats. But the Red Sox soon made another franchise-altering decision, trading Hillenbrand to the Arizona Diamondbacks for closer Byung-Hyun Kim on May 29, 2003.

Kim mostly struggled in his season-plus with the Red Sox, but the deal opened the door for Ortiz to garner more consistent playing time. And to state the obvious, that worked out well for Boston, which had begun to run into a dilemma.

“David Ortiz hit all of two home runs in the first (two months) of the 2003 season and in mid-May had his agent (Fernando Cuza) come and ask me for a trade to somewhere he could play more regularly,” Epstein said in April 2018 on MLB.com’s “Executive Access” podcast. “Fernando Cuza came to talk to me and I told Cuza at the time that David was someone we wanted to get everyday at-bats, but we just needed to pare down the roster a little bit. We ended up trading Hillenbrand instead of David Ortiz, so I guess that was a good decision in hindsight. David got regular playing time and ended up hitting close to 30 homers in the second half of the season and was off and running as Big Papi.”

Ortiz indeed thrived that season, finishing with 31 homers, 101 RBIs and a .961 OPS in 128 regular-season games (509 plate appearances). It was a no-brainer, then, that he’d be a key cog in Boston’s lineup in 2004, giving the Red Sox a fearsome power-hitting tandem in Ortiz and Manny Ramirez.

The Red Sox, to their credit, acted early to keep Ortiz in Boston, signing him to a two-year contract extension in May 2004. Two years, two All-Star selections and a championship later, the club inked Ortiz to a four-year extension. It was clear Boston had its guy.

“I want to finish my career as a Red Sox player,” Ortiz said in April 2006. “I’m going to be around for a while. I’m pretty sure New England is going to take this as good news.”

Good news? Try “great” news.

As for wanting to stay in Boston, that dream, in the end, became a reality for Ortiz, who stuck around for another decade before retiring in 2016. In that span, the man known as “Big Papi” reached mythical heights, helping to supplement the Red Sox’s curse-shattering championship in 2004 with an impressive title in 2007 and an unforeseen banner in 2013. Boston also won the World Series in 2018, with many integral players still pointing to the charismatic Ortiz as a mentor and source of inspiration.