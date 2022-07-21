CT Sun Roster Update: Joyner Holmes Here To Stay For Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun announced their signing of Joyner Holmes for the remainder of the season via Twitter on Thursday after her impact on the court has been more noticeable.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Connecticut Sun have signed Joyner Holmes to a rest of season contract. #CTSun — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 21, 2022

The Sun signed the forward and Jazmine Jones to seven-day contracts July 3 after they both were released June 24. Over the month of July, the Sun must’ve liked what they saw from Holmes.

The 6-foot-3 forward has been earning more minutes as of late, averaging 7.5 per game this season. She also is averaging 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in her third WNBA campaign.

Holmes came up with a big block in Tuesday’s win over the New York Liberty. The impressive play helped with the team’s momentum.

Some Sun fans are excited to have the UT Austin alum on board for the rest of the season, commenting on the team’s Twitter post about the signing.