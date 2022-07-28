Five Relievers Red Sox Could Target At MLB Trade Deadline To Bolster Bullpen

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox entered the season knowing that if any one area of the team were to struggle, the bullpen would likely be first to flop.

With Tanner Houck’s blown save in Wednesday’s 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the Red Sox have now dipped back below a .500 save percentage. Boston has 21 blown saves and 20 saves. They also have the second most blown saves in Major League Baseball, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Given their lackluster production from the relief core paired with a rotating cast of starters who have needed some quick hooks as of late, the Red Sox could use a reliever or two.

Fortunately, Red Sox chief baseball officer is well aware of the issue and reportedly is seeking two right-handed relievers at the MLB trade deadline.

Here are some options Bloom could look to with the deadline fast approaching:

David Bednar, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

If Bloom and company want to make a splash move at the deadline, Bednar would be the biggest realistic option on the table.

The right-handed closer has 17 saves in 21 opportunities to pair with a 2.76 ERA in 45 2/3 innings across 39 games. He’d be a fantastic addition to the roster regardless of the team’s current skid because he is under team control through 2026.