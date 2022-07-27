Tigers Fire Sale? Eight Players Red Sox Could Target Amid Detroit Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox should keep tabs on the Detroit Tigers over the next week.

All signs point toward the Tigers selling before the Aug. 2 Major League Baseball trade deadline, and Detroit has several players who could interest Boston, in some cases regardless of whether the Red Sox become full-blown buyers with an eye toward contending for a World Series title in 2022.

The Tigers “gave us a blanket that just about everyone is available,” an official told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

It’s been a tough season in the Motor City, where the Tigers entered Wednesday in last place in the American League Central. The Red Sox, meanwhile, trail the New York Yankees by a wide margin in the AL East but remain in the wild-card race and conceivably could look to add external reinforcements, perhaps preferring those under club control through 2023 and potentially beyond.

So, let’s explore eight Tigers players the Red Sox theoretically could target in the coming days.

Tarik Skubal, LHP

Rival executives with multiple clubs told Rosenthal the Tigers are willing to trade Skubal. ESPN’s Jeff Passan even heard Wednesday from multiple GMs who said they expect Skubal to be dealt. This is a fascinating new deadline wrinkle, as the 25-year-old southpaw has a ton of upside and is controllable through the 2026 campaign. Acquiring him would mean landing a potential rotation stalwart, provided he pitches like he did earlier this season. Skubal went 5-2 with a 2.33 ERA, a 2.08 FIP and 70 strikeouts across his first 11 starts (65 2/3 innings).

The problem? The price for Skubal would be “exorbitant,” wrote Passan. So, the Red Sox would need to relinquish multiple high-end prospects to pull off a deal. Do they have the stomach for that?