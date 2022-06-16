Four Unlikely (But Fun To Dream About) Trade Targets For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Could this be the year that Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom puts all his chips in and goes for a title?

Based on the streaky start, it might not make much sense, but it sure is fun to think about. While there are certainly more realistic options on the table, let’s look at some dream trade targets.

Here are four high-end players to watch for at the deadline:

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto

Soto is a generational talent that would not come cheap, but could drastically change the trajectory of the Red Sox. Bloom has long aimed to be like the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team with a high payroll and an elite farm system. The goal is to get to a point where they can make a blockbuster trade such as the Dodgers a year ago, when they traded for a pair of superstars — Max Scherzer and Trea Turner — and still have plenty of prospects in the pipeline after the deal.

It seems a little premature to invest the farm in one player, but Soto would be the guy to go all-in on. The 23-year-old talent has already won a World Series, National League batting title, two Silver Sluggers and made an All-Star team.

Soto has two full years of team control remaining, and the Nationals do not appear to be close to contending. They were willing to part ways with Bryce Harper, Turner and Scherzer. Soto could be next in line, especially since he’s reportedly already turned down a $350 million offer from the club.

Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo

Red Sox fans witnessed Castillo dismantle Boston’s lineup at the peak of its powers at Fenway Park. He’s a swing-and-miss machine, and should be dealt at some point. The Reds have the option of dealing him this deadline, this offseason or next year’s deadline. The longer they wait, the less they will receive in return.