Four Unlikely (But Fun To Dream About) Trade Targets For Red Sox

Could this be the year that Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom puts all his chips in and goes for a title?
Based on the streaky start, it might not make much sense, but it sure is fun to think about. While there are certainly more realistic options on the table, let’s look at some dream trade targets.
Here are four high-end players to watch for at the deadline:
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto
Soto is a generational talent that would not come cheap, but could drastically change the trajectory of the Red Sox. Bloom has long aimed to be like the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team with a high payroll and an elite farm system. The goal is to get to a point where they can make a blockbuster trade such as the Dodgers a year ago, when they traded for a pair of superstars — Max Scherzer and Trea Turner — and still have plenty of prospects in the pipeline after the deal.
It seems a little premature to invest the farm in one player, but Soto would be the guy to go all-in on. The 23-year-old talent has already won a World Series, National League batting title, two Silver Sluggers and made an All-Star team.
Soto has two full years of team control remaining, and the Nationals do not appear to be close to contending. They were willing to part ways with Bryce Harper, Turner and Scherzer. Soto could be next in line, especially since he’s reportedly already turned down a $350 million offer from the club.
Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo
Red Sox fans witnessed Castillo dismantle Boston’s lineup at the peak of its powers at Fenway Park. He’s a swing-and-miss machine, and should be dealt at some point. The Reds have the option of dealing him this deadline, this offseason or next year’s deadline. The longer they wait, the less they will receive in return.
The electric right-hander is 2-4 with a 3.33 ERA and a 43-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in eight starts. Assuming the fire sale in Cincinnati continues, Castillo could be the next to go. He’s not an unrestricted free agent until after the 2023 season, which will drive up his price, but it would also play into Bloom’s strategy of improving the team for the present and future.
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras
The way Christian Vázquez is playing, it would not make a ton of sense for Boston to invest in Contreras. However, he’s one of the few marquee players set to enter free agency this offseason, and is on a team heading nowhere.
Like Kyle Schwarber a season ago, this could be a case where Bloom acquires a bat and figures out where to place him later. Thanks in part to Joe Maddon’s creativity, the longtime Cubs catcher has some experience at various positions. On top of 562 games at catcher, Contreras has played 32 games in left field, nine games at first base, three games in right field and a game at third base.
Boston is thin in the outfield and has not gotten the production it would’ve hoped for out of Bobby Dalbec at first base. Franchy Cordero has provided a boost for the club at both positions, but is not Contreras, who is hitting .277 with 25 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs with 26 RBI and a .941 OPS.
The 30-year-old backstop leads all qualified catchers in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS, and is second in batting average. He’d be an impactful addition to the Red Sox lineup, regardless of position.
Kansas City Royals reliever Scott Barlow
If Red Sox fans had to point to one area of need for the team, they would almost assuredly point to the bullpen first. Boston leads the MLB in blown saves with 14, and could desperately use a high-leverage reliever. Tanner Houck is a promising player in that role, but the Red Sox need at least three reliable options in the late innings.
Barlow has a three-pitch mix featuring a nearly unhittable curveball (.119 batting average against) with a devastating slider (.220 BAA) and a fastball that could use some improvement (.438 BAA). For now, he’s leaned on his offspeed to record a 1.63 ERA and an impressive 26-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 2/3 innings. The Royals closer has seven saves on eight attempts.
Barlow could be difficult to acquire because he is under team control through 2024. The acquisition of a talented reliever in his prime with 2 1/2 years of control would be costly. Even if the Royals put Barlow on the trade block and Bloom is willing to invest, his market likely would be sizeable.