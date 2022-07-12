Former Patriots Tight End Matt LaCosse Announces NFL Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Former New England Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old published an extensive statement on Instagram along with a photo of his lone touchdown with the Patriots. The touchdown was on the receiving end of a Tom Brady pass against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 21, 2019 — the grab also, at the time, tied Brady for second all-time in passing touchdowns with Peyton Manning (539).

“I wanted to take a moment and say thank you to those who have helped me follow my dream,” LaCosse wrote. “I am saying goodbye to the game that I love, the game that I have sacrificed so much for, and I want to truly say thank you to those who have sacrificed so much for me. This dream wouldn?t have been possible without you.”

LaCosse took the time to thank his wife, his parents, siblings, friends, teammates and coaches. He also thanked the teams he played for — the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Patriots. The tight end’s last three years in the NFL were with New England.

“Thank you to the @nygiants @broncos and @patriots for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunities to continue my dream,” LaCosse said. “Since I was a kid, I always dreamed of being a professional athlete. It started off with me just wanting to be like my Dad, and it turned into something I wanted to dedicate my life to. There were countless up and downs, but the people above were always there to help me. I truly got to live out my dream.”

LaCosse was in the practice squad at the end of the 2021-22 season, but he was not signed to a future contract. He finishes his five-year NFL career with 40 receptions, 403 yards and two touchdowns.