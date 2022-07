NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is closer and closer to his return.

The Boston Red Sox fell to the New York Yankees on Thursday night by a score of 6-5 as Rafael Devers accounted for all five runs thanks to his two home runs and five RBIs.

Sale’s presence hasn’t been more needed than it is now for the Red Sox, who have lost three straight games. The lefty potentially will rejoin the rotation next week.

