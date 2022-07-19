NASCAR To Celebrate 75th Season With First-Ever Chicago Street Race

NESN Logo Sign In

For NASCAR’s 75th season, the sport will wave the green flag to Chicago.

NASCAR announced it will hold the first-ever street race in downtown Chicago. The Cup Series race will be against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park on July 2, 2023. The debut race is part of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago through a venture spearheaded by Ben Kennedy, the 30-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France.

Kennedy successfully orchestrated the January exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will return for a second running in 2023. He has been designing these concepts since 2019.

“Historically we’ve always been short tracks, intermediates, superspeedways, eventually started getting more road courses and then came up with the Coliseum concept,” Kennedy told the Associated Press, via ESPN. “But the street course is something we haven’t explored a whole lot before, and the the ability for us to get a downtown setting like his and bring racing to our fans, a street course is a perfect opportunity for it.”

NASCAR has continued to make sweeping changes to its oval-heavy schedule, as the sport tries to garner more interest; it added both a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway and additional road courses and now a completely new concept.

The Chicago race will be paired with an IMSA sports car race the day before, along with music and entertainment located along the 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course.

The Chicago street course will replace the road course race at Road America on the Cup Series schedule.