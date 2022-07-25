NBA Rumors: Hornets Reportedly ‘Considering’ Two Ex-Celtics Guards

NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker could be in line for a return to Charlotte.

The Hornets are reportedly “considering” a reunion with the All-NBA point guard, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. They are looking at other options as well, including but not limited to Isaiah Thomas. The former Boston Celtics guard played for three teams last season — the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Hornets.

After the last game of the regular season, Thomas thanked Charlotte in a message of support.

Walker was drafted by Charlotte with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and the guard played eight seasons with the team before signing with the Celtics in 2019. Walker was traded to the Thunder in 2021 and soon signed with the Knicks after reaching a buyout with Oklahoma City. After a season in New York, Walker was traded during the 2022 NBA Draft to the Pistons before Detroit bought out his contract, making him a free agent.

If Walker and Thomas do sign with the Hornets, they would join other former Celtics in Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier. Charania noted Charlotte are looking at options for bench depth at the guard position.

He added the Hornets are “expected to be patient in their roster moves” as they await more details on restricted free agent Miles Bridges. The 24-year-old is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children. Charlotte had extended Bridges a qualifying offer prior to his arrest.

The Hornets appear to be awaiting the results of those charges before proceeding to make moves to their roster.