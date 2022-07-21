Patriots Rumors: These Players To Start Training Camp On Sideline

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will kick off training camp Wednesday, but reportedly will be starting without a handful of contributors as players continue to recover from injury.

Patriots center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Jabrill Peppers and running back James White all will open training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Thursday.

The five players are unable to practice, but can come off the list at any time.

Andrews revealed in January how he underwent offseason shoulder surgery while Jones suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6, as well. Similarly, White had his 2021-22 campaign cut short because of a hip injury that required surgery and continues to rehab it.

With just shy of two months before the NFL season officially kicks off, Patriots fans surely will be hoping those on the PUP list will be back in time for Week 1.