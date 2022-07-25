Here Are Five Sneaky-Big Patriots Training Camp Storylines To Monitor

Last year, the top storyline at Patriots training camp was the Mac Jones-Cam Newton quarterback competition — by a mile.
There’s no such franchise-altering narrative this time around, but that doesn’t mean New England isn’t carrying some big storylines into camp this summer. Some are obvious — the offensive coaching staff and the performance of the 2022 rookie class — but others might fly under the radar.
With that in mind, here are five sneaky-big Patriots storylines to monitor with training camp officially beginning Tuesday in Foxboro:
1. Will Damien Harris and/or James White be on the team?
There’s a (strong) argument to make for New England simply keeping Harris, who will be a free agent after this season, and once again pairing him with Rhamondre Stevenson. That probably would be the best course of action for maximizing the offense’s potential.
But you also could make a case for the Patriots trading Harris and recouping some value, rather than letting him walk in free agency. New England could hand the backfield keys to Stevenson, who already might be the best player on the depth chart. However, that scenario depends on one of New England’s rookie backs showing well in camp. If fourth-rounder Pierre Strong and/or sixth-rounder Kevin Harris look capable of handling real NFL workloads, especially in passing-down situations, don’t be surprised if Harris lands on the trade block in the near future.
Similarly, the potential emergence of Strong and Harris could spell the end of White’s Patriots tenure. The 30-year-old is coming off a serious hip injury and is no lock to make the roster.
2. At least one notable receiver won’t make it
The Patriots typically begin the season with five receivers. Here are the wideouts currently set to battle for roster spots during training camp:
— Nelson Agholor
— DeVante Parker
— Jakobi Meyers
— Kendrick Bourne
— Tyquan Thornton
— Tre Nixon
— Lil’Jordan Humphrey
— Kristian Wilkerson
— Ty Montgomery (RB/WR)
Let’s say Nixon, Humphrey, Wilkerson and Montgomery all get cut. You’re talking about two free agent signings (Montgomery and Humphrey), a hard-working player who enjoyed a breakout game last season (Wilkerson) and Nixon, a 2021 draft pick who arguably was the top performer in spring practices.
But what if Nixon carries his minicamp success into training camp? What if he looks like an adequate replacement in the slot for Meyers? Could Meyers, who waited until mid-June to sign his restricted free agency tender, then become expendable? And that’s to say nothing of the persistent Agholor trade chatter.
As always, the Patriots will make roster decisions based on both performance and value. There’s a chance that results in the departure of at least one notable receiver.
3. Last chances for young tight ends
Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi, both taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, have done a whole lot of nothing since entering the pros. Keene has missed 27 games, including all of last season, due to various injuries and has totaled only three receptions for 16 yards. Asiasi played only nine games in 2020, catching two balls for 29 yards and a touchdown, and was a healthy scratch for most of 2021.
Neither player stood out during minicamp, and Keene again appeared to be nursing an injury. Both young tight ends seemingly face uphill battles toward cracking the roster.
4. Punter competition?
In all likelihood, Jake Bailey, an All-Pro in 2020, will be punting for the Patriots this season. Yes, the 25-year-old had a down campaign in 2021, but he clearly was battling an injury and was back to kicking bombs this spring.
That said, Bailey will carry a $4.06 million salary cap hit this season, highest among all punters and 16th-highest on the Patriots. Moving on from him would be one way for New England to alleviate some of its current cap problems.
Enter: undrafted free agent Jake Julien, who admittedly looked like the inferior punter during minicamp. However, if the Eastern Michigan product, who also handled some kickoffs during college and kicked field goals in high school, looks capable, Bailey’s job could be in jeopardy. Those are big “ifs”, though, and the Patriots might need all the help they can get in 2022, including elite punting.
5. How Bailey Zappe looks
Just because Jones has the starting job locked down (assuming health) doesn’t mean there aren’t quarterback storylines to keep track of.
You might recall the weird roster shuffling that took place before Week 1 last season. Jarrett Stidham was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after the preseason, and Brian Hoyer was cut — seemingly leaving New England with no backup QB for the season opener. But Bill Belichick clearly had a plan, as Hoyer wound up landing on the practice squad and was elevated for Week 1.
(You can click here for an explanation of the roster rules that were in play then and could resurface later this summer.)
The Patriots will begin camp with three quarterbacks: Jones, Hoyer (back on a two-year deal) and fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe. Unless New England wants to keep three QBs on its 53-man roster, something’s got to give with Zappe and Hoyer. If Zappe plays well, the Patriots might feel comfortable cutting Hoyer and hoping the veteran re-signs on the practice squad. Should Zappe falter, New England either could cut him (unlikely) or stash him on PUP with an “injury.” Obviously, there is a variety of other potential outcomes.
Zappe, whose college film is impressive, did struggle during spring practices. He is projected to be a career backup in the NFL.