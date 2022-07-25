Here Are Five Sneaky-Big Patriots Training Camp Storylines To Monitor

NESN Logo Sign In

Last year, the top storyline at Patriots training camp was the Mac Jones-Cam Newton quarterback competition — by a mile.

There’s no such franchise-altering narrative this time around, but that doesn’t mean New England isn’t carrying some big storylines into camp this summer. Some are obvious — the offensive coaching staff and the performance of the 2022 rookie class — but others might fly under the radar.

With that in mind, here are five sneaky-big Patriots storylines to monitor with training camp officially beginning Tuesday in Foxboro:

1. Will Damien Harris and/or James White be on the team?

There’s a (strong) argument to make for New England simply keeping Harris, who will be a free agent after this season, and once again pairing him with Rhamondre Stevenson. That probably would be the best course of action for maximizing the offense’s potential.

But you also could make a case for the Patriots trading Harris and recouping some value, rather than letting him walk in free agency. New England could hand the backfield keys to Stevenson, who already might be the best player on the depth chart. However, that scenario depends on one of New England’s rookie backs showing well in camp. If fourth-rounder Pierre Strong and/or sixth-rounder Kevin Harris look capable of handling real NFL workloads, especially in passing-down situations, don’t be surprised if Harris lands on the trade block in the near future.

Similarly, the potential emergence of Strong and Harris could spell the end of White’s Patriots tenure. The 30-year-old is coming off a serious hip injury and is no lock to make the roster.

2. At least one notable receiver won’t make it

The Patriots typically begin the season with five receivers. Here are the wideouts currently set to battle for roster spots during training camp: