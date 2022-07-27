Prospect Leading Red Sox Organization In Home Runs Receives Promotion

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox organization awarded its top home run hitter a promotion Tuesday.

Nick Northcut, who at one point this season led the minor leagues in home runs, will test his power with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs after tearing up High-A Greenville.

As a member of the Greenville Drive, Northcut hit .223 with 39 extra-base hits including 26 home runs (fourth most in the minors), 58 RBIs and a .816 OPS in 77 games. Northcut is not only among the minor league leaders in homers, but has more than any player in the Red Sox organization, including Rafael Devers.

The 23-year-old corner outfielder entered the season after hitting 32 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs (his previous career high) in 96 games with Single-A Salem. This season, his extra-base hits are starting to leave the yard.

After 33% of his extra-base hits left the ballpark in 2021, 67% are clearing the fence in 2022. One factor could be Salem’s park being one of the biggest in Single-A, but it’s clear that his power has improved over the offseason.

Northcut’s 116-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio is unsustainable at the higher levels of the minors, and his .223 average will not be enough to make it to Boston. That said, if he can cut his strikeout rate down, the emerging prospect could make a name for himself amid a breakout season.