Red Sox’s Matt Barnes’ Rehab Assignment Got Off To Rough Start

Matt Barnes probably wished his rehab start in the Florida Complex League got off to a better start.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher made an appearance Saturday and got roughed up quite a bit. According to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams, Barnes gave up three runs on three hits in just the first inning, including a two-run home run off the bat of Miguel Sano.

Barnes was placed on the 15-day injured list June 1. The right-hander regained his velocity throughout the season, but the command just wasn’t there as he struggled to locate his pitches in several outings. He hasn’t been the same since the first half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season when he solified himself as the Red Sox closer.

Barnes was nearly unhittable but after he appeared in the 2021 All-Star Game, things went downhill and he hasn’t been able to recover since.

Manager Alex Cora revealed Barnes had some fluid in his shoulder and he was trying to do “other stuff” that he normally wouldn’t do in order to get his velocity back. The skipper was hopeful 15 days would be enough, but it’s been over a month with no real update or timeline for a potential return.

Before Barnes went on the IL, he was 0-3 with a 7.84 ERA in 20 games.