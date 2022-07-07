Robby Anderson Addresses Anti-Baker Mayfield Comment After Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

One of Baker Mayfield’s first orders of business in Charlotte might have to be burying the hatchet with a top Panthers pass-catcher.

Carolina on Wednesday acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. The No. 1 overall selection in 2018 is expected to compete with the No. 3 pick from that draft, Sam Darnold, for the Panthers’ starting quarterback job.

One of the internet’s first thoughts upon Carolina landing Mayfield was an Instagram comment made in mid-April by Robby Anderson. The veteran wide receiver vocalized his disinterest in Mayfield landing with the Panthers, who emerged as the favorites to land the 27-year-old once his relationship with the Browns started to fracture.

Anderson addressed the remark head-on Wednesday via Twitter, stressing he has no issue with Mayfield. The seventh-year pro also shared a video of himself opening up about the comment where he explains it was made to show support for Darnold, not to knock the new Carolina signal-caller.

Regardless, it would behoove both Mayfield and Anderson to quickly eliminate any potential awkwardness and start building chemistry. While Darnold might win the starting job out of training camp purely based on his familiarity with the playbook, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before Mayfield becomes QB1 in Carolina.