Two Suggested Juan Soto Trade Proposals Should Terrify Red Sox Fans

With one of the best players in Major League Baseball reportedly on the trade block, there is bound to be a shakeup around the league if that shoe does indeed drop.

Unfortunately for the Boston Red Sox, they could feel some of the negative ripple effects of a transaction of historic magnitude.

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto reportedly rejected a historic 15-year, $440 million contract offer, causing the team to discuss potential trades for the phenom.

MLB.com put together a list of possible trade packages for Soto, and two of them involve the reigning Home Run Derby champion joining the American League East.

The first hypothetical trade involves an expected partner: the New York Yankees

Yankees get: OF Juan Soto

Nationals get: 2B Gleyber Torres, LHP Nestor Cortes, SS Anthony Volpe (MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 prospect), OF Jasson Domínguez (No. 39 prospect), LHP Ken Waldichuk (No. 72 prospect)

“Just for a second, imagine a lineup featuring Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Soto — three of the most awe-inspiring offensive forces in the sport,” MLB.com’s Jason Catania wrote Wednesday. “And if Judge, who you might?ve heard turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension in April, does leave in free agency, well, at least the Yankees would have a worthy (and much younger) replacement in Soto.”