Two Suggested Juan Soto Trade Proposals Should Terrify Red Sox Fans

With one of the best players in Major League Baseball reportedly on the trade block, there is bound to be a shakeup around the league if that shoe does indeed drop.
Unfortunately for the Boston Red Sox, they could feel some of the negative ripple effects of a transaction of historic magnitude.
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto reportedly rejected a historic 15-year, $440 million contract offer, causing the team to discuss potential trades for the phenom.
MLB.com put together a list of possible trade packages for Soto, and two of them involve the reigning Home Run Derby champion joining the American League East.
The first hypothetical trade involves an expected partner: the New York Yankees
Yankees get: OF Juan Soto
Nationals get: 2B Gleyber Torres, LHP Nestor Cortes, SS Anthony Volpe (MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 prospect), OF Jasson Domínguez (No. 39 prospect), LHP Ken Waldichuk (No. 72 prospect)
“Just for a second, imagine a lineup featuring Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Soto — three of the most awe-inspiring offensive forces in the sport,” MLB.com’s Jason Catania wrote Wednesday. “And if Judge, who you might?ve heard turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension in April, does leave in free agency, well, at least the Yankees would have a worthy (and much younger) replacement in Soto.”
The Yankees reportedly have been chomping at the bit to acquire Soto and have all the assets in the world to do so.
On one hand, it would be nearly impossible to re-sign the right fielder long term alongside Judge and the existing contracts of Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu. But on the other, with talks of Judge’s impending departure looming, Soto could fill the void in right field. It would not make a ton of sense for the Yankees to acquire Soto given the long-term cost and assets required, but it would make for one serious super team this season.
Could the Tampa Bay Rays make the surprise splash of the year? Maybe decade?
Rays get: OF Juan Soto
Nationals get: OF Randy Arozarena, OF Josh Lowe, RHP Taj Bradley (No. 33 prospect), 3B/1B Curtis Mead (No. 60 prospect), RHP Seth Johnson (Rays’ No. 6 prospect)
“The calculus for acquiring Soto is a little different for the Rays,” MLB.com’s Brian Murphy wrote. “While clubs such as the Yankees, Mets and Dodgers are eyeing the Nationals’ star with the aim of inking him to a fat contract, the Rays likely can’t entertain such a possibility since that new deal may feature a nine-figure number that begins with a five.”
While the idea of the Rays going all-in on Soto would be electric, the move would go against every known principle they have. The Rays value development and rely on a deep farm system to outweigh their lack of deep pockets. Giving up two regular contributors and three top 100 prospects in a deal for Soto would be quite a change in philosophy. There are much cheaper impact bats on the market that fit the organization’s goal of being competitive for a long time as opposed to going all-in and then rebuilding.