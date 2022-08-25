Alex Cora Sees These ‘Good Signs’ At The Plate From Franchy Cordero

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a season mired with struggles, both in the field and at the plate, for Boston Red Sox first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero.

But Red Sox manager Alex Cora is seeing some improvement at the plate, albeit in a small sample size, from Cordero since being recalled Sunday.

Cordero provided the only runs for a lackluster Boston offensive approach in Wednesday’s extra-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays by powering a pitch off the corner of the plate over the Green Monster for a two-run home run.

“Better going the other way,” Cora told reporters of Cordero, who finished the contest 2-for-3, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Just no panic with two strikeouts, being able to drive the ball the other way. Those are good signs.”

Since rejoining the Red Sox, Cordero has reached base safely in all three games he has played in. The 27-year-old also had another opposite-field blast Sunday when he came off the bench in the eighth inning to pinch hit against the Baltimore Orioles.

Getting Cordero to routinely hit balls the other way might be the key to unlocking his offense, especially at Fenway Park where he potentially could just play wall ball with the Green Monster due to the power he possesses.

Cordero, who is batting .225 on the season with six home runs and 27 RBIs, is still pretty far away from contributing on a consistent basis, but he is showing glimpses of how he could perform if he can put everything together.