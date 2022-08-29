Commanders’ Ron Rivera Gives Update On Brian Robinson’s Condition

NESN Logo Sign In

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times Sunday as a victim of a possible attempted robbery. But Washington head coach Ron Rivera has given an encouraging update.

Two bullets reportedly hit Robinson in the lower body, but his injuries were non-life threatening, and he was in stable condition in the hospital. Rivera was one of the Commanders officials to visit the 23-year-old, and he gave an update on Twitter.

“I just got done visiting w/Brian,” Rivera tweeted Sunday. “He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best. — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) August 29, 2022

Other officials at the hospital reportedly were Dan and Tanya Snyder, Jason Wright, GM Martin Mayhew and medical officials, according to NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, who first reported the story. The Commanders sent a brief statement that can be read below:

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington D.C.,” the statement read. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, were Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”