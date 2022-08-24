Could Red Sox Reunite With Brock Holt? Here’s Update On His Playing Status

NESN Logo Sign In

Could former Red Sox utility man Brock Holt return to Boston for one last stint with the organization he spent the majority of his career with?

The 34-year-old versatile fan favorite is not ruling out a comeback.

“I haven’t officially retired,” Holt told NESN’s Tom Caron on the “TC & Company Podcast.” “I don’t know if it’s going to come anytime soon, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I keep saying I’m a realistic person and I’m still at home. I love being at home so it’s going to take something special for me to want to leave what I’m doing here right now.

“I get to see my boys every day, I get to drop them off at school. It’s kind of the life I’ve always wanted to live. But we’ll see what happens. I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m definitely happy with where I’m at right now.”

Holt and his family have been very open about feeling most at home in Boston. There’s a good chance Holt’s No. 1 desired playing destination would be with the Red Sox.

Regardless of the likelihood of Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom pulling the trigger on Holt, who has hit .209 with a .572 OPS in 112 games since his departure after the 2019 season, the idea of bringing back one of the most charismatic players to ever don a Red Sox uniform is enticing.

One thing’s for sure: The Red Sox could use some optimism in the clubhouse, especially after Tuesday night’s brutal loss at Fenway Park via the Toronto Blue Jays’ relentless offense. Boston now sits seven games back of an American League wild-card spot.