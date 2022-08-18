Former Red Sox Fan Favorite Praises Xander Bogaerts, ‘He’s A Winner’

NESN Logo Sign In

You would be hard-pressed to find someone that has anything bad to say about Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, but that doesn’t take away from the consistent praise he’s received this seasons.

There has been uncertainty surrounding Bogaerts’ future in Boston, with the four-time All-Star eligible to hit free agency at season’s end.

Teammates past and present have stated their support and appreciation of Bogaerts, calling him the unofficial “Captain” of the team and unquestioned leader of the franchise. In an appearance on the “TC & Company Podcast” on Thursday, former Red Sox fan favorite Brock Holt was the latest to make his opinion known.

“In my opinion, Bogaerts has to be a Red Sox,” Holt said. “He is — say all you want about Rafael Devers, he is your best player and he should be extended too and signed — but Bogaerts is the face. He’s been there the longest. He plays shortstop every single day. He hits in the middle of your lineup. He leads on and off the field, he’s just kind of a constant and that’s hard to find.”

Bogaerts, though he’s having far from a career-best season, has still been one of the best shortstops in baseball. The 29-year-old is batting .302 with nine home runs and 49 RBIs, breaking franchise records along the way.

“He’s a winner,” Holt continued. “From the time he came up, at 20-years-old. He’s succeeded in one of the tougher places to play, for me it’s a no brainer. … If I was making decisions, I’d want Bogey playing shortstop for me 100 out of 100 times.”