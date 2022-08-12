Is Patriots’ Ty Montgomery Roster Lock After Preseason Opener?

NESN Logo Sign In

Did one of the New England Patriots’ offseason additions just secure his spot on the eventual 53-man roster?

Versatile Ty Montgomery, who could be listed as either a running back or wide receiver, is worthy of some attention for his performance in the preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday. The 29-year-old pass catcher did not record a single snap, which is the ideal scenario in this rare instance.

The Patriots elected not to utilize their key contributors in their preseason opener. Players like quarterback Mac Jones, edge rusher Matt Judon and safety Devin McCourty were dressed but the coaching staff had no intentions of ever putting them on the field.

As for the running backs, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Montgomery did not play. Rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. saw some action as well as third-year back J.J. Taylor.

It would appear that Montgomery was looped into the group of “starters” that were too valuable to risk putting on the field this early into the preseason. Montgomery has received significant work with both the receivers and running backs in practice and was trending toward becoming a roster lock well before the exhibition game Thursday. His lack of presence on the field merely confirmed the belief held by many that Montgomery could have a big role in New England this season.

Given the recent retirement of James White, there could be a prime opportunity for Montgomery to step into the infamous third-down back role so many Patriots fan favorites have filled.

