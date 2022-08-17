How Celtics Will Honor Bill Russell During 2022-23 NBA Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics on Wednesday announced their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

In addition, the team revealed how it’ll honor the life and legacy of Celtics legend Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and civil rights trailblazer who died July 31 at age 88.

According to a press release, the Celtics will host the first of two dedicated Bill Russell tribute games when they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to TD Garden for their season opener Oct. 18. The night will consist of special activities, including the unveiling of a Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 “City Edition” uniform.

The 2022-23 “City Edition” uniform is a project the NBA and the Celtics have been collaborating on with Russell in recent years, and Boston will wear it 12 times during the upcoming season (six at home and six on the road).

The Celtics will host the second Bill Russell tribute game Feb. 12 — Russell’s birthday — when the Memphis Grizzlies visit TD Garden.

The NBA and NBA Players Association announced last week they’ll honor Russell by retiring his No. 6 across the league. Russell is the first player in NBA history to have his uniform number retired by every team.

NBA players also will wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys this season, while every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 along the sideline near the scorer’s table.