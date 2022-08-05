Tough Love? Watch Jayson Tatum Block Son Deuce’s Shot Into Next Week

NESN Logo Sign In

Deuce Tatum might want to go up stronger next time.

Jayson Tatum taught his 4-year-old son a hard lesson Thursday while hosting a youth basketball camp at his former high school, Chaminade College Preparatory School, in St. Louis. Deuce tried to drive to the lane on his dad, only to be completely rejected by the Boston Celtics star.

Check out the savage, albeit adorable, block below.

Jayson Tatum just sent Deuce?s shot to another area code ?



(via @justlobs) pic.twitter.com/cnlIZY4LGq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 5, 2022

Ouch.

Celtics fans, of course, are very familiar with Deuce, as he’s been front and center with his father over the past few years, most notably during Boston’s recent run to the NBA Finals. It wouldn’t be shocking if he eventually follows in his old man’s footsteps. Heck, maybe they’ll even play together someday, as Tatum is just 24 years old despite entering his sixth NBA season.

Until then, Deuce will need to clean up his game. Maybe that means incorporating an up-fake or leaning more on his outside shot. If nothing else, dribbling definitely needs to be a point of emphasis, as he still got swatted Thursday despite an outright refusal to put the ball on the floor.