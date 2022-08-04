Patriots Fans Offer Mixed Tom Brady Reviews After Dolphins Tampering Reveal

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — There are a handful of New England Patriots fans who continue to hold organization above individual. But when that individual is Tom Brady, it might just cloud the judgment of others.

Brady, in the mind of many, can do no wrong.

The Patriots quarterback of two decades was confirmed to have had “impermissible communications” with the rival Miami Dolphins during his final season under contract in New England. The National Football League confirmed Brady’s tampering with the Dolphins, explaining how it started in Aug. 2019 and continued throughout Brady’s final season at One Patriot Place.

The time frame indicates the legendary signal-caller competed with his longtime partner all while having side conversations with a potential future partner in South Beach.

“It didn’t improve my impressions, which weren’t great anyway,” George, 77, of Westwood, Mass., told NESN.com while watching the Patriots’ eighth training camp practice of the season Thursday. “Certainly over the last couple of years they haven’t been great.

“Ultimately, all of our heroes have feet of clay,” he added. “Brady is no exception.”

Howie Werman, 71, of Attleboro, Mass., also criticized the quarterback who helped the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles.