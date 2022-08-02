Patriots Training Camp Attendance: New Addition To Absence List

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots absence list grew by one for Tuesday’s training camp practice.

Tight end Dalton Keene, who’s battled injuries throughout his two-year career, wasn’t spotted at practice. It’s unclear if he’s dealing with an injury.

The same four players who missed Monday’s practice — Brian Hoyer, Chasen Hines, Andrew Stuber and James White — also were missing. Before practice, Bill Belichick said he expects Hoyer to return soon. Hines, Stuber and White have been out all training camp.

Monday also marked the first padded practice of camp this summer.

Here’s the full absence list:

TE Dalton Keene

G Chasen Hines

T Andrew Stuber

RB James White

QB Brian Hoyer

As they did Monday, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise and rookie running back Pierre Strong worked on conditioning on the lower practice field. Their injury statuses remain unclear, too.