Red Sox Draft Pick Making Waves In First Month As Professional

He hasn’t been in pro ball for very long, but Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony is already receiving accolades for his play.

Anthony, drafted No. 79 overall by the Red Sox in the Major League Baseball Draft in June, was named Florida Complex League Player of the Week for is play of Aug. 15-21, MiLB announced Monday. Anthony went 9-for-16 (.563) with four RBIs, four runs scored, one stolen base, three walks and zero strikeouts in four games for the FCL Red Sox during the week.

In his first nine professional games, Anthony is slashing .469/.500/.531 with two doubles, six RBIs, five runs scored, one stolen base and three walks. He is currently ranked as Boston’s No. 14 prospect according to SoxProspects.com.