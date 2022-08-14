Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Acknowledges Sharp Pitching After Loss Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

There were no late-inning offensive heroics from the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, who fell in a tight one-run contest against the American League East-leading New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Both lineups combined to collect 14 base hits, with Red Sox pitching holding the Yankees to just six of them.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t hesitate to tip his cap to Boston’s pitching — despite coming up short in the ninth inning with Yankees pushing across the game-winning run on base — acknowledging starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and reliever John Schreiber.

“(Crawford) was really good, really good,” Cora said told reporters. “Six innings, two runs. … Good mix of pitches. They hit some balls hard, we played some good defense behind him. But the kid, he understands and he watches the game and he makes adjustments. He watched Nate (Eovaldi) yesterday, kinda like the way he attacked the opposition. He was tremendous for us tonight.”

Schreiber, who recorded a two-out save against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, tossed two innings again on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the results weren’t replicated with the right-hander allowing the game-winning run while fielding a surprise bunt single from Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa — ultimately closing the door on the night.

“He was efficient,” Cora told reporters. “He was gonna be down tomorrow, so we went with him. … An infield single, a good safety squeeze, and that was it.”

Here are a few more notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game: