Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Josh Winckowski Replaces Nathan Eovaldi In Finale

Boston will be eyeing the sweep of Pittsburgh

by

The Boston Red Sox will go for a series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night as they wrap up their three-game set at PNC Park.

The Red Sox, who are back to .500, have won three straight contests entering the series finale.

Josh Winckowski will fill in for Nathan Eovaldi as the Red Sox skip over his turn in the rotation out of injury precaution. The Pirates will counter with right-hander JT Brubaker.

Jarren Duran will return to the lineup in place of Kiké Hernández, batting ninth and playing center field. Hernández played the first two games of the series after missing the previous 60 due to injury. Bobby Dalbec also will return to the lineup in place of Eric Hosmer at first base.

You can watch Red Sox-Pirates on Thursday with NESN 360. First pitch from Pittsburgh is set for 7:05 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage.

NESN 360 cta

Check out Thursday’s lineups here:

BOSTON RED SOX (59-59)
Tommy Pham, LF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Alex Verdugo, RF
J.D. Martinez, DH
Christian Arroyo, 2B
Reese McGuire, C
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Jarren Duran, CF

Josh Winckowski, RHP (5-5, 4.69 ERA)

PITTSBURGH PIRATES (45-72)
Tucupita Marcano, LF
Kevin Newman, 2B
Bryan Reynolds, CF
Ben Gamel, DH
Rodolfo Castro, 3B
Oneil Cruz, SS
Greg Allen, RF
Bligh Madris, 1B
Tyler Heineman, C

JT Brubaker, RHP (2-10, 4.45 ERA)

More MLB:

Chaim Bloom Answers Valid Question About Rafael Devers’ Red Sox Contract
JetBlue Park
Previous Article

Red Sox Make Flurry Of Prospect Promotions Around Organization
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Next Article

Jalen Rose Critical Of Jayson Tatum For Working Out With Kevin Durant

Picked For You

Related