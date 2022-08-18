Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Josh Winckowski Replaces Nathan Eovaldi In Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will go for a series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night as they wrap up their three-game set at PNC Park.

The Red Sox, who are back to .500, have won three straight contests entering the series finale.

Josh Winckowski will fill in for Nathan Eovaldi as the Red Sox skip over his turn in the rotation out of injury precaution. The Pirates will counter with right-hander JT Brubaker.

Jarren Duran will return to the lineup in place of Kiké Hernández, batting ninth and playing center field. Hernández played the first two games of the series after missing the previous 60 due to injury. Bobby Dalbec also will return to the lineup in place of Eric Hosmer at first base.

You can watch Red Sox-Pirates on Thursday with NESN 360. First pitch from Pittsburgh is set for 7:05 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out Thursday’s lineups here:

BOSTON RED SOX (59-59)

Tommy Pham, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jarren Duran, CF