Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Rafael Devers Sits For Series Opener

The Red Sox certainly could use a win Friday night, but they’ll have to try to do it without Rafael Devers.

The third baseman will sit in Boston’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Because of that, manager Alex Cora needed to do a little shuffling.

Christian Arroyo will play third base and bat fifth, while Kiké Hernández will play second and bat seventh. Alex Verdugo, who did not start in the Red Sox’s 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, returns to Boston’s lineup batting second and playing right field.

Michael Wacha, who’s been stellar for the Red Sox since returning from the injured list, will pitch for Boston opposite of JT Chargois. Kevin Plawecki will handle the catching duties for Wacha.

Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game will be streamed on Apple TV+. You do not need a subscription.

Here are the complete lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (60-65)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Arroyo, 3B

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jarren Duran, CF