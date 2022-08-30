Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Kutter Crawford, Boston Look To Bounce Back

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox look to snap a two-game losing skid Tuesday as they return to Target Field to face the Minnesota Twins in the second game of their three-game series.

Kutter Crawford will get the start for the Red Sox, who dropped the series opener with Brayan Bello on the mound. The right-handed Crawford is coming off of two consecutive rough starts, the most recent of which he let up four runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 frames.

The Twins will counter with fellow right-hander Chris Archer.

Kiké Hernández presents the only new addition to Boston’s lineup from one night prior. Hernández will bat eighth and play center field, pushing Franchy Cordero from the grass to first base.

You can watch Tuesday’s game with NESN 360. First pitch from Target Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the Red Sox-Twins lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (62-67)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, CF

Christian Arroyo, 1B

Reese McGuire, C