Red Sox’s Alex Cora Addresses Tommy Pham, Xander Bogaerts Injuries

The Boston Red Sox suffered their 63rd loss of the season on Tuesday to the Toronto Blue Jays. Unfortunately, for the Red Sox, this loss came at a cost with a pair of veteran players making early exits, and they are expected to sit out Wednesday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made sure to acknowledge the in-game early departures of outfielder Tommy Pham and shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who both were dealing with back spasms.

“Pham, if you saw him, you know kinda like the same spot as before,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’ll stay away from him. Xander, same deal. Kind of like it wasn’t moving well, so we’ll stay away from him tomorrow.”

Pham, who?s proved to be a key contributor for the Red Sox since being acquired ahead of the early August trade deadline, left in the third inning after going 0-for-2 at the plate. The 34-year-old crashed into Fenway Park’s Green Monster trying to make a catch, which reaggravated the same injury which caused Pham to leave in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles last Friday.

Bogaerts, who also went 0-for-2 during his time in the game, was removed in the seventh inning, and it certainly hasn’t been a pain-free season for the shortstop.