Richard Seymour Speaks On Learning From Patriots’ Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a big day for New England Patriot legend Richard Seymour on Saturday, as he was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

During the ceremony, the seven-time Pro Bowler spent a good amount of time heaping praise upon the organization he won three Super Bowls with, and the people leading the charge.

This wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for coach Belichick,” Seymour said in his Hall of Fame induction speech Saturday. “Coach, you’re the best coach in the game. The lessons that I’ve learned from you set me up for success, not just in the game, but in life.

"The lessons that I've learned from you set me up for success, not just in the game, but in life."@BigSey93 on the impact Coach Belichick had on his career pic.twitter.com/FM3iRidrHJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 6, 2022

“Work hard. Be meticulous in your preparation, support your teammates, respect your opponents and put the team first. Coach thank you for everything you’ve taught me.”

Seymour’s first eight seasons were spent under Belichick’s tutelage, and the now Hall of Fame defensive lineman certainly appreciated their time together.