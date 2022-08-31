Rob Ninkovich ‘Concerned’ About Patriots Offense For This Main Reason

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s virtually impossible to predict how the Patriots offense will operate once New England’s 2022 regular season gets underway Sept. 11.

Rob Ninkovich believes that’s a problem.

During an appearance Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” the former Patriots pass-rusher explained why he’s a bit worried about the Mac Jones-led unit.

“Yeah, I’m concerned,” Ninkovich said, as transcribed by Boston.com. “When you look at the Patriots previously, they always had some type of identity going into training camp or in training camp, and they were building on that.

“Now you have a new coordinator, you have question marks on who’s calling the plays — it’s not out there, but we know — you have an offensive line that’s trying to adapt to a new system. With those things in place when you watch this last preseason game, you kind of want things to be rolling in a good way, as opposed to playing poorly in your last preseason game.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained Monday that it usually takes a little more than a month into a season to figure out what kind of team you have. Ninkovch doesn’t seem to believe this same logic can be applied to New England finding its offensive identity.

“In the past, September, yes there’s always going to be some changes that are going to happen in the first couple weeks of the season,” Ninkovich said. “You’re trying to adapt your team, your roster, manipulate your roster to help yourself. But with not having an identity, I think that’s going to be their biggest obstacle, trying to figure out what are we offensively right now? What are we trying to do?